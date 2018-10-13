Horse Racing: Eternal Memories attracts as best bet

other-sports

Caution should be the watchword as both bookmakers and punters are likely to err when setting and betting the odds respectively

Representational Image

A nine-race card is slated for Saturday which appears to be very tricky. Caution should be the watchword as both bookmakers and punters are likely to err when setting and betting the odds respectively. Eternal Memories, trained Imtiaz Sait and to be ridden by Neeraj Rawal, appears to be one rather safe bet going by the opposition she is facing.

First race at 2 pm.

