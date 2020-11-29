Search

Horse racing: Questina tipped for DRC Cup

Updated: 29 November, 2020 10:42 IST | Prakash Gosavi | Mumbai

There are seven races to be run, and the feature event is the six-furlong sprint for class II horses: the DRC Cup. I expect Questina to be seriously concerned at the finish

Another interesting and intriguing card is on offer for Sunday at Pune racetrack where the Mumbai racing season is being conducted.

First race at 2 pm.

First Published: 29 November, 2020 10:28 IST

