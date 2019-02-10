Horse Racing: Ruffina looks unstoppable

Feb 10, 2019, 08:02 IST | Prakash Gosavi

Though in-form Iron Age and Bateleur are also in fray along with rivals Lincoln and Holy Smoke, the terms of the race are in favour of Ruffina

The five-year-old mare Ruffina, who is blessed with blazing speed as well as incredible turn of foot, is expected to post an easy victory in the Dr SC Jain Sprinters' Championship (Gr 2), the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card.

First race at 2.30 pm.

