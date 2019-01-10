Horse Racing: Smasher can make amends

other-sports

Representational Image

Smasher (Nikhil Parmar up) is tipped to win the General Obaidullah Khan Trophy, the feature event of today's eight-race Mahalaxmi card. The six-year old trained by Pesi Shroff was shocked by the younger Bushtops just four days ago, and despite running too soon after that defeat, I expect Smasher to make amends.

First race at 2 pm.

