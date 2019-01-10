Horse Racing: Smasher can make amends

Jan 10, 2019, 07:00 IST | Prakash Gosavi

The six-year old trained by Pesi Shroff was shocked by the younger Bushtops just four days ago, and despite running too soon after that defeat, I expect Smasher to make amends

Horse Racing: Smasher can make amends
Representational Image

Smasher (Nikhil Parmar up) is tipped to win the General Obaidullah Khan Trophy, the feature event of today's eight-race Mahalaxmi card. The six-year old trained by Pesi Shroff was shocked by the younger Bushtops just four days ago, and despite running too soon after that defeat, I expect Smasher to make amends.

First race at 2 pm.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mahalaxmi racecoursesports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Most Anticipated cricket series of 2019

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery of the Day
These pictures prove Hrithik Roshan is very much a family man

These pictures prove Hrithik Roshan is very much a family man