Horse Racing: Trouvaille can make amends

Pune: A small but classy field of six juveniles will contest the grade 3, S A Poonawalla Million, the feature event of Sunday's eight-race card. Four of the six are last outing winners, two of them--Victorious Sermon & Prince Valiant--bidding for hat-trick, while Golden Guest will be fishing for his fourth straight victory.

However, the one horse they all will have to watch is the SK Sunderji-trained Trouvaille. He let down a large following in last start and failed to exhibit his true class. With the benefit of that airing, I expect Trouvaille to make amends over the mile trip, and win the feature race from Victorious Sermon who now returns to his home circuit after excellent showing at Bangalore.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Jefferson Plate (Class IV; 2400m)

Brazos 1, Silver King 2, Fanfare 3.

Serum Institute of India Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Lorraine 1, Barrack 2, Bakhtawar 3.

Rao Saheb Kedari Gold Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)

Enid Blyton 1, Super Mario 2, Guranerius 3.

Inglenook Plate (Class II; 1000m)

King Khalil 1, Flaming Martini 2, Joplin 3.

Villoo C. Poonawalla Million (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Questina 1, Tudor Hall 2, Knight Superior 3.

S. A. Poonawalla Million - Gr 3 (For 3y; 1600m)

Trouvaille 1, Victorious Sermon 2, Mzilikazi 3.

Great Secret Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)

Navigator 1, Nightfall 2, She's A Tiger 3.

Great Secret Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)

Grand Chieftain 1, Samurai 2, Eternal Dancer 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Questina (5-6)

Upsets: Intense Stylist (4-3) & Vitesse (8-12)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 4,5,6; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

