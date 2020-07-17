Hospital protocol is restrictive, I cannot say more, says Amitabh Bachchan in his note

Fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan hold posters of the actor while a Hindu priest (R) performs special rituals and prayers for his recovery as he tested positive for COVID-19, at a Hindu temple in Kolkata on July 12, 2020 (Picture courtesy/AFP)

Amitabh Bachchan is constantly updating his social media feed, either with his health updates or sometimes just thanking each and everyone who are praying for his speedy recovery. In his latest tweet, Big B, who has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after being found COVID positive, has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their blessings, love and prayers.

Mentioning how he has been receiving good wishes and prayers on all his social media handles - Twitter, Instagram and Facebook especially, Big B added that hospital "protocol" was "restrictive", so he couldn't say more. "T 3596 - I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on SMS, on WhatsApp, on Insta, on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, I cannot say more .. Love," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan, ending his tweet with emojis of folded hands and the heart sign.

Also on the tweet numbered T 3596, Big B posted a picture of deities, along with the Sanskrit chant: "Tvameva mata cha pita tvameva; tvameva bandhush cha sakha tvameva; tvameva vidya dravinam tvameva; tvameva sarvam mama dev dev (you are my mother and you are my father; you are my friend and you are my companion; you are knowledge and you are wealth; O lord you are everything to me)."

He also shared the same on Instagram. Have a look:

Big B and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested Covid-19 positive and were hospitalised last Saturday. A day later, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive and were hospitalised. The Bachchans are admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Big B's wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.

