Hostages 2: Ronit Bose Roy, Dino Morea reveal their alternate character preference

Hotstar Specials show Hostages Season 2 is garnering immense appreciation and love from the audience. Starring Ronit Bose Roy, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea and Shweta Basu Prasad in the pivotal role has created a stir amongst the audience as it gets showered with praise.

In a recent live chat with Rannvijay Singha, the actors discussed the 'Asli Villain Kaun' in the series. When asked if given a choice to select a character apart from each other which would they prefer, Ronit Bose Roy shares, "There is a role of Surya, its extremely strong and if the team would have told me no to play Prithvi or Ranbir than I would have done Surya's role, its an amazing character".

Dino Morea further shares, "I think I would have done the Negotiator character, Divya Dutta's role, I think is was a fabulous role and pretty good!"

Khel Ab Palat Chuka Hai! Watch Hotstar Specials presents Hostages Season 2, streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

A gripping crime thriller with an unexpected twist, Hotstar Specials presents Hostages Season 2, a tale of a Hunter been Hunted, the Takers are now Taken! Season 2 is a survival game with layers upon layers and loaded up with conflicts, it's a darker and grittier storyline than season 1. The enthralling story is crafted by the series director Sudhir Mishra and directed by Sachin Mamta Krishan.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news