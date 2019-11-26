MENU

Hotel Mumbai: First screening for real-life heroes to mark 26/11 terror attacks

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 08:28 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

To mark 26/11 terror attacks anniversary, Hotel Mumbai makers to host special screening today; chef Hemant Oberoi to be honoured.

A still from Hotel Mumbai
A still from Hotel Mumbai

Considering Anthony Maras' Hotel Mumbai is a tribute to those who laid their lives in order to save others during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, it is only fitting that the makers have planned a special screening for the brave hearts of that fateful night.

To mark the 11th anniversary of the attacks today, the team has invited chef Hemant Oberoi, his team at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and several cops for a screening of the movie. Oberoi will also be felicitated for his bravado, at the event.

Chef Hemant Oberoi
Chef Hemant Oberoi

Confirming the news, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, says, "We wanted to share the film with the people whose stories it is based on. Their validation matters the most to us. Often, we forget to celebrate the real heroes in this country. To honour chef Hemant Oberoi, who is one of the heroes of that night, is a privilege."

