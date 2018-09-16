Housefull 4 team to shoot in Jaisalmer Palace

bollywood

Housefull 4 is being extensively shot in Rajasthan, the team has recently started shooting for the movie in Jaisalmer Palace and it looks grand

Housefull 4 makers wrap up London shoot; heads to Rajasthan for the next schedule

The next schedule of shooting for upcoming Bollywood comedy film 'Housefull 4' has kick-started. The comedy franchise is being extensively shot in Rajasthan, the team has recently started shooting for the movie in Jaisalmer Palace and it looks grand.

Earlier, the shooting took place in Ranthambore forest in Rajasthan. Keeping the excitement growing, movie actor Kriti Sanon and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which is producing the movie, have been sharing glimpses from the sets of the movie.

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with the team, writing, "Dinner time in this lovely #SuryagarhPalace with the #HF4 team!" Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also shared a similar picture on Twitter, writing, "family that eats together, shoots together and laughs together."

The shooting of the film had commenced on July 9, this year. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, while 'Heropanti' actor Kriti Sanon will be seen making her debut in a comic role. It also features 'Veere Ki Wedding' fame Kriti Kharbanda. The comedy riot is directed by Sajid Khan and is the fourth film of the 'Housefull' series which is based on the theme of reincarnation.

The film will be released in 2D, conventional 3D and IMAX 3D, and will hit the big screens in October, next year, around the time of Diwali giving its fans the perfect Diwali gift.

