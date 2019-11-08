Housefull 4: Watch the reincarnation comedy at lower ticket prices from now on

Housefull 4 fever is still going strong on the box office as audiences are pouring love for the mad comedy. Another reason added to this celebration is that the ticket prices are reduced given the success of the movie.

Sharing this exciting news, the makers took to their social media and shared the celebratory news with the caption, "The laughter is about to get a lot more economic! #Housefull4 tickets now available at special prices. Book them NOW and laugh out loud!" Check out their Tweet right here:

Earlier, the Housefull 4 cast seen sharing some exciting BTS videos from the film and giving funny insights to the audience. In case you missed the madness and mayhem that unfolded on the sets, check it out right here:

The movie is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji.

The film is running successfully at the box office and garnering great numbers. It is expected to become the second 200-crore grosser of Akshay Kumar after Mission Mangal. Given the success of the fourth film of the franchise, we are assured we are all set to get Housefull 5.

