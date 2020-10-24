How A Bengaluru-Based Agro-Realty Firm Is Doing Business The Organic Way

Hebbevu Puts You Back In Touch With Mother Earth

The Global market for organic food and beverages is expected to touch $327,600 million in the next two years. That is going to be an almost 200% increase since the market was worth $115,984 million in 2015. Quite interestingly, organic fruits and vegetables collectively made up for half of the global market share in 2015 and experts believe that the share has only grown higher since then. Population boom and global warming together have pushed the world towards better agricultural practices and what is the most heartening to know is that even well-educated, salaried youngsters are now driven towards ethical and organic agriculture business as an alternate career. Two such individuals, brothers Amith and Ashrith Kishan, left their well-paying banking jobs and started working in the fields in Penukonda, which used to be the summer capital of the Vijayanagar Rayas once upon a time in history. Today, even as Penukonda has emerged as a hot investment destination and an industrial hub, Kishan brothers are managing an organic farming company "Hebbevu", with its head office in Bengaluru.

The Purpose

Talking about their inspiration behind Hebbevu, the brothers say, "We are right in the middle of a global warming and a big boom of population increase, with expanding disposable income and fast growing food demand. In such climate conditions as this, Hebbevu intends to mobilize knowledge, innovation and best practices to cater an evolving agri-business market, where people want to get back to the basics. In the blessed soil of Anantapur, Hebbevu is set to transform agriculture land Investment Forever." Described as an agro-realty company, Hebbevu is catering the right opportunities for interested individuals to invest in land and farm in the Southern India. The Kishans are marketing Hebbevu as a "platform for people looking for a second home away from their present home." The best part of this investment would be that instead of helping build more concrete jungles, your money will be used for farm activities in the most organic and ethical manner.



The Role of Hebbevu

In simple words, Hebbevu is a collaborative platform where investors can engage in profitable agribusiness practices, including farms & trade-in commodities and count their profits while sitting in the comfort of their homes. Hebbevu focuses on timber plantation, cash crops, and animal husbandry. The company rears rare Indian cattle breeds like Gir Kankrej, Sahiwal, Rati and Ongole, whose dairy products are sold through their subsidiary brand, Ksheera Organic Milk. Barriers like significant capital, industry expertise and direct connections to vendors, which prevented the Aam Aadmi from investing in agriculture earlier, have all been removed and this revolutionary company is today providing investment opportunities at an affordable price to everyone. The way the company designs its projects is marvellous. They take care of everything, right from planning for internal access roads, water & electric infrastructure, to indoor and outdoor activity zones.



The Core Team

While Amith and Ashrith may have come from a banking background, their team comprises of people who have decades of farming experience as well as the necessary formal education to back it to. But most of all, what has helped them achieve their dream is the team's passion for agriculture and environment. Their vision is to spread this thought throughout the country and for that, they sell farmlands to customers with 100% ownership. The investors only need to invest their money. Rest of the activities like managing the farmland, planting a crop, harvesting it and marketing the resulting agriculture goods becomes the responsibilities of Hebbevu. As Ashrith puts it, "Investing with Hebbevu is just like farming from the comfort of your home."



Giving Back To The Earth

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced the world to rethink what it eats and where it gets its food from. This growing awareness about the health benefits of an organic, sustainable diet has also inspired more and more people to look towards sustaining organic practices everywhere. As more and more people continue to look for organic fruits, vegetables, pulses, etc, the growing popularity of organic foods makes such agriculture practices commercially viable too. As a result, investing in companies like Hebbevu makes perfect sense! For people who are fed up of the pollution and fast-paced city life, there is now a viable option to manage a farmland company like Hebbevu and get back in touch with the village life. That is the USP of this organic farming company.

So, if you are interested in living the organic way, and helping the environment breathe easy, this is the time to show some love for Mother Earth and invest with Hebbevu.

