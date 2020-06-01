'How can I tell my crush how I feel?'

I have a crush on this girl who knows about it. I think she has feelings for me too, although her responses are always non-verbal, such as eye contact. I can't seem to have a conversation with her face-to-face though, because I am always afraid of irritating her in some way. Please give me advice on how I can talk or communicate with her without fear. How can I express my feelings to her fluently?

— Siddharth J

The problem you seem to have is the expectations you have placed upon yourself with regard to how you want this relationship to evolve. If you believe that she likes you, it means she will be as curious about chatting with you as you are. Why not assume that the first step towards anything is a simple friendship? Ask her out, get to know her, and try to ignore your romantic feelings even though this will obviously be difficult. If you treat her as a friend and recognise that it takes time for two people to get to know each other, you may find yourself focusing more on becoming her friend than telling her how you feel. In time, when you are both comfortable with each other, that conversation will be a lot easier to have.

My girlfriend is always ill, and it worries me to such an extent that I am thinking of breaking up with her. Is this a bad decision?

That depends entirely upon how you feel towards her. Ask yourself a few questions about why you want this to end, and whether or not her presence or absence will make a difference to you. I would also urge you to think about why you decided to get into this relationship in the first place, and what you are looking for in a partner. If you don't really care enough to be with her when she is ill, it's probably good for her to not have someone like you in her life.

