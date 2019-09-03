How coffee can help you boost your self

culture

Bitter or sweet, coffee's got what you need!

This picture has been used for representational purpose

There's something magical about coffee that makes it our most reliable friend, be it in office, travel, etc. The best start to the morning - the aura of a freshly brewed cup of hot coffee and your whole day is pretty much sorted. Coffee is not just a drink, it’s a way of life!

Although India got to try this ambrosia quite later than the world found it in the 15th century, by 1670, thanks to a revered Sufi named Baba Budan, we got the taste of it and we haven't looked back! There are so many kinds of coffees - Caffè Americano, Café Latte, Cappuccino, Espresso, Macchiato, the list is endless. Irrespective of 'why' you are drinking coffee, the taste and aroma of it are of equal importance.

Gaurav Narang Founder of Coffee Culture says, "No matter the worry, you can trust a cup of coffee to cheer you up to your best. Is your mind racing due to exam stress? Don't worry, with coffee on your side, you will end up finishing all those 7 chapters pending for a month in just a night. Tired of not able to meet deadlines in the office? Let a cup of coffee help you hit your targets. That's the power of coffee! Bitter or sweet, it's got what you need!"

"Generally, people appreciate coffee for its capability to boost you up, get you out of that slumber, but it also is a mood-lifter! And since there are people out there who are master explorers in their gluttony, coffee is also available in a variety of ways - Coffee banana smoothies, coffee cakes, chocolate coffee truffles, coffee waffles. coffee crepes, coffee cheesecakes and so much more. So skip the drama in your life that gets you down and let a cuppa Joe bring you up to speed! Hot, cold, bitter, sweet, brewed, home-made, it really doesn't matter, as long as it is coffee," adds Narang.

