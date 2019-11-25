How does Fatima Sana Shaikh battle fear? The actress reveals

Fatima Sana Shaikh will soon begin shooting for her upcoming movie Bhoot Police which is horror-comedy. The actress reveals that she is a perpetually scared person in real life. Expressing the same emotion, Fatima opened up about how she manages to deal with fear.

Fatima shared, "It's a very urban character, again a first for me. I'm a fattu at heart and am already dreading the shoot. As long as I am on the set with the people around me, I'll be fine. But as soon as I'm alone in my room, meri barbaadi hone wali hai."

Adding to it, she averred, "There's a particular teddy bear that's my bodyguard. I'm going to take it along and sleep with it. Also, you will immediately identify my room in the hotel because the lights will never be turned off through the night. I have asked them to give me a room in the middle."

Touted as the Director's actor, Fatima's immense screen presence and fierce talent give her an edge as a performer. She is comfortable and confident with the way her career is progressing and the fans can't wait to see her shine on the screen.

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in a horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal and in Anurag Basu's directorial next and she is exhilarated for her first-ever collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkumar Rao.

