How Karan Johar celebrated his mother Hiroo's 75th birthday

Hiroo Johar's 75th birthday was celebrated in a remarkable way!

Yesterday, Karan Johar celebrated mother Hiroo's 75th birthday. The filmmaker hosted a brunch at a suburban hotel, which had close pals, including Kajol, in attendance. Sonu Nigam belted out Bollywood chartbusters. Kads shared a picture (right) from the bash on Instagram, which had Karan with son Yash and Hiroo.

