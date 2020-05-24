How many COVID-19 patients in isolation at home? Civic body can't tell

The number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai increased by 1,566 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 28,634, while the rest of the state reported 1,042 new patients. Of these, figures till Saturday stated that 7,476 were discharged and 949 had passed away, taking the active number of patients to 20,209 in the city. As per official figures from the BMC, 9,831 patients are undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals. However, there isn't any clear data on the remaining patients, some of whom are under isolation at home.

As per information given by the BMC, 4,056 patients are being treated at COVID wards civic-run and government hospitals; 1,336 are admitted at private hospitals; 583 are under treatment at ICU wards; another 198 patients are on ventilator support. Asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients account for 3,658 and have been admitted to Corona Care Centre 2 (CCC2). In addition to these, there are patients under home isolation, but the civic corporation has not revealed what that figure is. "The discharge numbers are more these days due to the new norms. It will take us a few days to add them up. The number of patients reported today has also not been accounted for in this figure. So, there will be a difference [in numbers]," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of

the BMC.

As per last week's reports, on an average 300-400 patients were being discharging daily. On Saturday, 1,566 new patients were reported. Even taking that into account, the status of around 8,000 patients remains unclear. Mumbai's Corona Care Centre 1 has 15,607 high-risk contacts of positive patients.

The active number of patients in Maharashtra is currently 32,000. On Saturday, 60 deaths were reported in state—40 from Mumbai—taking the total toll to 1,577. Of the 40 deaths in Mumbai, 19 were of those below the age of 60 and 21 of those above 60. The number of cases in Dharavi crossed the 1,500 mark yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news