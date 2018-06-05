How Puneet Sharma penned lyrics of Sanju's Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya and Sanju Baba

Lyricist Puneet Sharma talks about penning two tracks for Ranbir-starrer Dutt biopic



For lyricist Puneet Sharma, penning songs for Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju was a dream come true. One of the two tracks he's worked on, the retro number, Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, sees Ranbir Kapoor as Dutt, attempt to lip sync a song from the '30s. The number, Sharma reveals, comes at an interesting development in the film.



Puneet Sharma

"[Around the time that Dutt's first film kicked-off] his father, Sunil Dutt, had told him that he won't be able to ace the skill of lip syncing, [as is required in Bollywood]. So, seated at a restaurant with his friends, he attempts to prove his ability," says Sharma, adding that the track also proceeds to feature a romantic sequence between Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, who plays one of his love interests in the film.

Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan have lent their voice to the romantic number, which had to be carefully crafted so as to be reminiscent of an era long gone, while still suiting the young generation's sensibilities. "Since I knew enough about Dutt, I had to chiefly focus on getting the feel of the song right. I had to write something that people can relate to even today, although it's a song from the '30s. Listening to songs by Ashok Kumar, KL Saigal, Suraiya and Pankaj Mullick was part of my research."

The other track, Sanju Baba, he says, enhances the sequences that depict the "ups and downs of Sanju's life" in the venture. "It was challenging to write it as it's full of drama," he says, adding that the songs were tweaked in accordance with the feedback given by leading man Ranbir.

