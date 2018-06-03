Sanju Badhiya song: Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor recreate 80's romance in this quirky number

In the first song, Main Badhiye Tu Badhiya from Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is joined by Sonam, who plays his love interest in the film. The two romance and match a step or two, looking extremely compatible onscreen



Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju's first song, Main Badhiya Tu Badhiya. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The makers of Sanju have finally shared the first song from the film, titled Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya. The song features Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim. The pair is seen recreating the 80's aura and will take you back to Dutt's early days in the film industry.

The song is Ranbir Kapoor's character's efforts to prove to his father that he can lip-sync to his songs. The song begins with Ranbir telling his co-star about the same and once the song begins it will leave you in splits. The 80s essence through Main Badhiya Tu Badhiya comes as a refreshment amidst the era of remixes and reviving old songs.

Watch the song here:

Breaking the stereotypes and mocking at lip-syncing on the big screen, Ranbir is having a jolly good time lip-syncing to a woman's voice while Sonam Kapoor matches her lip movement to the male singer's voice.

Badhiya has vocals by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sonu Nigam while Rohan-Rohan has composed it, and lyrics have been penned by Puneet Sharma.



After offering a gripping trailer, director Rajkumar Hirani on Sunday treated the audiences with the first song from his upcoming film Sanju.

The poster introducing Sonam Kapoor had earlier given glimpses of the song, featuring the couple in the retro period.

The trailer of Sanju has been receiving tremendous appreciation owing to the gripping storyline along with Ranbir Kapoor's realistic performance. The audience and critics couldn't stop raving about the striking resemblance of the actor to Sanjay Dutt.

While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Sanjay Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his realistic cinema portrayal.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, in addition to Ranbir and Sonam, the film also stars an ensemble cast, which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

