37 years on, from Rocky to Sanju - Life comes a full circle for Aalim Hakim

B-Town's celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim, has styled Ranbir Kapoor's look for Sanju. On Thursday, it was an emotional moment for Aalim. While styling RK for the promotional song for Sanju, which also features Sanjay Dutt, life came a full circle for Aalim. His father, Hakim Kairanvi, who is considered to be the country's first celebrity hairdresser, had created Sanjay Dutt's look for his debut film, Rocky (1981).

Aalim says, "I was honoured to recreate the Rocky look my dad created for Sanju sir, for Ranbir Kapoor in 2018." Aalim even showed a picture of his dad with Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir. Says Aalim, "He got excited and we tried to recreate the same picture by striking the same pose."

Hakim also took to Facebook to share with his fans. He said, "My Dad Hakim Kairanvi created the look for Sanjay Dutt’s debut film Rocky 1981. I was truly honoured when I got the chance to recreate the same Rocky look of Sanju sir for Ranbir Kapoor in 2018. When I showed the pic of my Dad with Sanju to Ranbir, He got damn excited and we tried to recreate the same pic by giving the same pose. I really enjoyed creating all the looks for Ranbir for film Sanju, as I happened to be the hairstylist for Sanju sir in real life as well. Ranbir is a Rockstar and has pulled off all the looks so beautifully... It looks like he is wearing the skin of Sanjay Dutt... Hats Off. Also not many people know that Sanjay Dutt’s mundan(After Birth 1st Haircut) was also done by dad Hakim Kairanvi"

Sanju is a biographical film based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, directed and written by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is set to be released on June 29.

