How Rahul Kumar Pandey has become a successful Entrepreneur!

To be affluent and successful is everyone's chimera and focus but only one percent of people actually effectuate it to forge it into a reality and thus it is mandatory to mention that Rahul is a part of one percent club.

Rahul Kumar Pandey is a young 25-year-old Entrepreneur, An Engineer turned digital marketer who founded " FNF MEDIA - An Influencer Marketing Venture ".

Coming from Patna, Bihar, where everyone is encouraged to become a government official, Rahul chose to consult his instincts and formed a company of his own that resonated and represented his ideas.

Being very active on social media platforms, he was amused by the power of the digital forum, where influencers were taking the roll by driving the market footprint of brands.

From working as a civil engineer in a company to leaving his job in just a month, he started training and gearing up for the ultimate beginning of his entrepreneurial journey, with every learning he could take from social media besides his full-time job and contributing towards crucial know-how of his upcoming ventures.

After taking up some freelance projects and getting positive responses from his clients,

Rahul started FNF MEDIA in November 2017. Having started with just one intern, the workforce is 21 employees strong today. In just two years, FNF MEDIA has established ongoing businesses with conglomerates such as Reliance Entertainment, Kajaria Tiles, Comio Mobiles, PCRA, etc. to name a few.

His constant endeavour towards perfection has resulted in a million-dollar turnover in a couple of years.

Till date, he had attended more than 100 clients, renowned in their respective niches also he has ideal working experience with various companies and Bollywood Celebrities. He assisted them by making their work simple through his prowess in Influencer Marketing. Moreover, believing in 'Digital Power’, Rahul stays a step ahead of his competition, giving his clients the advantage to make good use of the latest opportunities, even before anyone else can do that. Check out actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's tweet for him:

@raaahulpandey ðð»thank you so much for you support brother. You really helped alot with this issue. Really appreciate your effort and time invested in this matter. God bless — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) March 21, 2018

The story of Rahul Kumar Pandey speaks volumes about an inquisitive mind going hand in hand with persistence. It showcases how you can always turn back to square zero, dare to start, and keep your focus. No doubt, he’s going to build more game-changing businesses in the future, which will ultimately impact his companies and his own identity positively. We wish him all the best for his upcoming projects!

