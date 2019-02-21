How Thane forest department rescued leopard stuck in hotel basement

national

It took the Thane Forest Department (Territorial) Leopard Rescue Team, police officers, TMC officials and NGO representatives three hours to rescue the big cat

A six-year-old male leopard was enjoying his stroll through Thane early on Wednesday morning, oblivious of the fact that it wasn't his territory. But, reality struck him when he got stuck in the basement of a hotel and was in dire need of help. That is when the Thane Forest Department (Territorial) Leopard Rescue Team swung into action and rescued him safely after a three-hour-long operation.

According to sources, the security in-charge of Satkar Residency Hotel spotted the big cat entering the basement around 6.30 am and informed the forest department immediately. The rescue operation that started around 8 am went on till 12.15 pm. However, due to the alertness of the forest department, police and representatives of NGOs, the animal could be rescued from the basement safely. Even wildlife enthusiast Nitesh Pancholi and Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane Pawan Sharma from NGO RAWW helped in the operation.

Speaking to mid-day, Sharma said, "A distress call was reported when the leopard was first spotted inside Korum Mall in Thane after which it moved and got trapped in the basement of a nearby hotel. A team of 50 forest department staff, 40 police officers and Thane Municipal Corporation staff along with 20 volunteers from various NGOs was formed to carry out the rescue operation." Deputy Conservator of Forest Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar along with his team was also present at the spot.

"As the animal was last spotted entering the hotel's basement, the premises were immediately cordoned off. First we located the leopard and then ensured that it remained safe for the duration of the operation. After discussing strategies, the team was divided into two, so that they could be present at two different spots from where the leopard could be darted," added Sharma.



The rescue team eventually got the scared animal firmly trapped inside a box. Pic/Sameer Markande

After almost an hour, one of the teams located the animal and then directed it towards the other team with the help of mild fireworks. Thereafter, they managed to dart the animal and tranquilise it. SGNP Veterinary Officer Dr Shailesh Pethe successfully took the aim at the animal from a distance of 50 meters. Immediately the animal was shifted to the SGNP leopard rescue centre. Sources said Minister Eknath Shinde had monitored the entire operation.

Health check-up done

Veterinary Officer Dr Shailesh Pethe said, "The six-year-old male leopard was rescued from the basement of Satkar Residency Hotel. Initially, during the early hours it was spotted inside Korum Mall. Later, it moved into the hotel's basement. A health check-up and blood-sampling of the animal have been done. Once it is found to be fit, we will take a decision on its release."

Big cat killed in Dahanu accident

An eight-year-old leopard was found dead on the Mumbai-Agra Highway near Dahanu on Wednesday. A team of pathologists from the Mumbai Veterinary College and SGNP's veterinary officer conducted the post-mortem. According to the report, the probable cause of death was a fracture of his pelvic bones and ruptured blood vessels causing severe internal bleeding.

