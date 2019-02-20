Viral video: Leopard spotted at a mall in Thane tranquilised, rescued
The leopard's movement was caught on the CCTV camera installed towards the exit gate of the parking area of the mall in Thane
Thane: An adult leopard was spotted by security personnel at the basement of Korum Mall in Thane early on Wednesday morning at around 5.30 am. The leopard's movement was caught on the CCTV camera installed towards the exit gate of the parking area. Forest department officials finally managed to tranquilise the big cat and rescued it from the densely populated human area.
The guards alerted the forest department and Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) officials. A veterinary doctor has also reached the spot. However, the leopard could not be traced even after a thorough search in the morning, as per reports. Finally, the forest officials succeeded in tranquilising the leopard around 12 pm
The leopard which was later spotted at the basement of a hotel near Cadbury junction in Thane was tranquilised by forest officials.
