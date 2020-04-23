How to care for a girl during her period? Ileana D'Cruz has just the answer!

Since we all are locked indoors for over a month now and cannot do anything about it, all we can do is stalk Instagram and Twitter profiles of Bollywood celebrities and chat with them when they are online. Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Shahid Kapoor, all of them have chatted with fans and now was the turn of Ileana D'Cruz. The one question that stood out was by a fan who asked the actress how to take care of his girlfriend during her period.

It was a tricky question but the actor's reply was in the form of a meme that rightly captured the many moods of a woman during this time. And the conversation didn't end here but proceeded a little further.

The fan then wrote to the actress - "Help me to handle such situations all with my fiancé.... I don't want to hurt her in this times." (sic) D'Cruz replied - "Approach with caution. Be prepared to either be giving her an insane amount of cuddles or to not be anywhere near her vicinity. If she starts to growl, throw chocolate at her. And run away." (sic)

Have a look right here:

All the men, take notes, please!

On the work front, D'Cruz was last seen in Pagalpanti and now will be seen with Abhishek Bachchan in the drama, The Big Bull, that's out for release on October 25.

