How to incorporate colour of the year 'Living Coral' in your wardrobe

With Pantone crowning Living Coral as colour of the year, experts tell how you can incorporate it in your wardrobe

Priyanka Chopra at the MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala.

Garments

This colour - a warm, vintage peachy and orange-pink - can go with any kind of clothing, but a fine cut tunic in this shade will work the best.

Every colour has its tints and tones and coral looks the best when paired with its own variant shades or any colour belonging to the pink family. In fact, even off-white will complement it. Like a coral top with white pants or denims.



Freida Pinto at the Annual Cannes Film Festival.Pics/getty images

The cuts in this shade should remain extremely sharp and the style should be edgy so that the coral will be the only thing that stands out.

One can never go wrong with classic nude pumps, and it will complete the look if you are wearing a coral dress or top.

You could also pair an off-white dress or top and denims with a coral stole or scarf.

Accessories should be kept minimal with this shade. Diamond studs work best.

Samant Chauhan, Fashion designer

Make-up

In technical make-up language, we incorporate coral in the 'peaches and cream' look. If you have a medium to dark skin tone, this shade can prove magical.

Coral is best-suited for a daytime look and a dash of coral eye shadow can instantly make you look fresh.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Keeping in sync with the trend of going minimal, opt for a liquid coral blusher instead of a powdered one as it will give you a glow. This will also help you avoid a cake face.

If you plan on wearing a coral lipstick, make sure that you use a blusher of the same shade.

A combination of coral and pink will make you look over-the-top. At the same time, keep your eye look minimal. Using blue or green kajal can make you look older.

The colour can be tricky as your make-up has to go well with the colour of your outfit as well. Wear clothes in the range of white to champagne gold. Feel free to play along with pastels, but avoid dark colours.

Ojas Rajani, Make-up artist







Chelsea Tyler at Paris Fashion Week

Accessories

Coral shoes are quite the rage right now. Pairing an all-black outfit with them, will add a pop to your overall look.

You can opt for coral gemstones, but if you don't want to invest in a set, then cocktail rings are a good choice. Roses carved from coral stones will work well for an evening look.

Jewellery is all about balance. Even if you plan on wearing a stack of bangles, make sure you check the colour combination - coral works best with turquoise, especially if you're packing for a vacation.

Shaheen Abbas, Jewellery designer

Behind the name

The colour coral derives its name from the marine invertebrates. Thus, Pantone's colour of the year reflects the dying state of our underwater ecosystem i.e. coral reefs that are composed from layers of calcium carbonate or limestone. In the sea, however, its colour can vary from rosy gold to black. Living Coral is the peachy orange shade. The first mention of the colour dates back to 1513, while ancient Egyptians are supposed to have harvested it to wear as jewellery. In Rome, the stone was worn to ward off evil.

