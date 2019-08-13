Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff shoot a risky bike crash scene for War

bollywood

Bollywood heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff seem to be going all out for their upcoming action-drama film, War. Recently, the actors pulled off a dangerous bike crash stunt for the movie.

The 'War' poster featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan are known for their commitment to their films and completely sinking into their film characters to portray their best performances onscreen. The two actors will be seen sharing screen space in an action-drama, War, helmed by director Siddharth Anand. And apparently, Hrithik and Tiger have pulled off a highly risky bike crash stunt for their film.

The first look posters and teaser of War have got fans excited for the movie, and knowing that the film will be a full-on actioner is even more exciting. Speaking about action, Hrithik and Tiger's bike stunt involves them crashing through a glass window.

According to a report in ANI, director Siddharth Anand, in a statement, said that the stunt performed by Hrithik and Tiger are so risky that one wrong move and both actors could be injured. He further said, "This was an incredibly high-risk scene as my actors could have got severely injured had any single detail not worked perfectly. It's a high-speed bike chase scene that will see Hrithik riding a superbike and Tiger chasing him on foot. It needed Tiger to showcase his parkour prowess to time his jump perfectly so that he crashes into Hrithik and both of them break through glass window panes! On top of that, we conceptualised this beat at a blind spot, a juncture where two lanes meet so both Hrithik and Tiger couldn't time their movement by looking at each other!"

Anand added that several safety measures were taken to make sure that the actors did the stunt safely and without injuring themselves. He said, "Though all safety precautions were in place, the scene definitely needed their focus, their razor-sharp instinct and their trust in each other as actors to pull it off. We were all praying that everything goes as per plan. Hrithik and Tiger have incredible camaraderie and faith in each other and people will see that when they watch this film. They are two of the biggest action heroes of India and there is a reason why they are loved so much because they put their body on the line to entertain audiences. I'm thankful to them for pulling off these risky stunts that has made WAR such a visual spectacle."

War also features Vaani Kapoor besides Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, and will hit theatres on October 2.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the critically acclaimed Super 30, which was based on the life of genius mathematician Anand Kumar who trained 30 underprivileged students every year for the IIT-JEE exams. Tiger, on the other hand, was last seen in Student Of The Year 2, and will next be seen in Baaghi 3, War and Rambo.

