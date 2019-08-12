Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff-starrer new War poster looks promising!

bollywood

Yash Raj Films gave a new glimpse of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War to the fans. It also revealed Vaani Kapoor in a sultry avatar

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in War/picture courtesy: Yash Raj Film's Twitter account

The makers of War, Yash Raj Films, shared a new poster of their upcoming action-drama War. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. This is the first time the duo will be having a face-off on screen with their high-octane action scenes, and not to miss, their dance steps.

The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pull off jaw-dropping stunts in one frame. This one is truly going to be a treat for all Hrithik-Tiger fans. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film is to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

Take a look at the latest poster of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War right away!

For the unversed, the director of the film, Siddharth Anand roped in Hollywood stunt director Paul Jennings, whose prestigious projects include The Dark Knight (2008), Jack Reacher (2012), and San Andreas (2015) among others.

Talking about the same, Anand said mid-day in an interview: "We were clear that we wanted to give Indian audiences action that they have never seen before. The car sequence sees Hrithik and Tiger perform an adrenaline-pumping stunt that has been shot on ice. We were informed by our production team that we were the first film in the world to shoot an action scene of this scale in the Arctic! Though the sequence was risky, it was so stunning visually that we went for it."

A source further informed: "Paul is the architect of this action segment. The crew had done a recce of the location six months before the sequence was shot there. Aware that performing stunts on ice can be tricky, Jennings and his team choreographed the stunts in a way that they were high on adrenaline while using the surroundings to create a visual spectacle. It was shot over a couple of days in the biting cold last year. Hrithik and Tiger practised for weeks before canning the shot."

Sharing how she has transformed herself for this one, Vaani Kapoor said in an interview with IANS: "It's always amazing to get positive feedback from the audience and it made me really happy to see the reaction. I worked a lot on myself to get the fitness needed for the film. I was very excited about this project and Sid was very clear as to how he wanted me to look for the part. The toughest was the dieting and making sure there were no cheat meals but it was all worth it."

