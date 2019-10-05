Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War collects 100 crore in three days

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor's War is on a rampage at the box office. Starring two of the biggest action heroes in the history of Indian cinema, the film raced past the 100 crore mark in just three days!

War registered a fantastic hold again on its third day, which was again a normal working day across India. War collected a massive 22.45 crore nett (Hindi - 21.30 Cr and Tamil and Telugu - 1.15 Cr) to take the total three-day collection to a staggering 100.15 crore nett in India!

Produced by Yash Raj Films, War released in 4000 screens. The film is receiving unanimous love and appreciation from critics and the audience alike.

Speaking about it, War's director Siddharth Anand says, "For all of us what matters most is that our film is receiving universal love and appreciation. It is one of the rarest of moments where kids, youth, families, older age segments are all loving a film and endorsing it incredibly positively. We are deeply thankful and humbled. We have made War with a lot of passion, belief, and love and it's fantastic to see audiences enjoying themselves to the fullest in the theatres. Our film is a big-screen experience and we hope we entertain people across the length and breadth of our country in the days to come!"

Interestingly, War is the fifth YRF Film To cross Rs 100 Cr+ Net Box Office Collections Over The First 3 Days After Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan.

On it's opening day, YRF's War has smashed eight records and made history as it collected 53.35 crore nett - the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film!

War sees Hrithik and Tiger waging a ferocious war against each other. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, sees the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown which has mesmerised the audience of all ages across India.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

[Figures given by YRF]