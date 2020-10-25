Hrithik Roshan becomes a proud owner of two sprawling apartments in Mumbai worth Rs. 97 crore

Hrithik Roshan had a fantastic 2019 with the dual successes of War and Super 30. 2020 seems to be turning out an even better year for the actor on the personal front. He has bought two sprawling apartments in Mumbai and splurged over Rs. 97. 50 crore to become their proud owner.

A report by Mumbai Mirror states that the two apartments are spread over three floors on the Juhu-Versova link road. Both the spaces are spread over 37,000 sq. ft. Roshan and biz family will access to over 10 parking slots. And the building in which the actor has bought the two apartments is called Mannat. The actor has paid over Rs. 67 crore for one apartment and Rs. 37 crore for another.

Roshan, on his Instagram account, has often shared some pictures of the abode he's currently residing at. His fans can can only expect that once he shifts to his new mansion, they'll get the opportunity to have a glimpse of how his Mannat looks like. And as far as his professional commitments are concerned, he's yet to announce his next film.

For the uninitiated, he's all set to be back as the Superhero Krrish in the next film of the franchise. It all began with Koi... Mil Gaya in 2003 and continued with Krrish in 2006 and Krrish 3 in 2013. Apart from these blockbusters, the actor is also known for films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Lakshya, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Agneepath, Bang Bang, Kaabil, Super 30, and War.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Pens Note Of Encouragement To Foundation Working For Specially-Abled Community

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news