Hrithik Roshan cheers for the student of the year Tiger Shroff!

The much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff's next Student of the year 2 was out on Friday and winning hearts all over the world

Tiger Shroff in a still from SOTY trailer

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff's next Student of the year 2 is out and winning hearts all over the world. Winning the label of Student of the Year even before the release of the film, Tiger Shroff as Rohan has captivated the interests of the audience with his underdog character.

Bollywood is heaping praises on Tiger Shroff and the biggest compliment he has received is from his idol, Hrithik Roshan.

Check out the trailer here:

Superstar Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and tweeted "Bullseye!! Cheers to a very worthy student Tiger Shroff Good luck to the entire team.

Bullseye!! Cheers to a very worthy student @iTIGERSHROFF Good luck to the entire team. #SOTY2Trailer https://t.co/7niCGgPEUC — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 12, 2019

Tiger Shroff has been a huge admirer of Hrithik Roshan and often posts videos dancing to the popular songs of the Superstar. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are currently gearing up for their action sequences in Siddharth Anand's untitled film.

