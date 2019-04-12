5 things to watch out for in Student Of The Year 2 trailer!

bollywood

The trailer of Student of the Year 2 was launched on Friday at Juhu, Mumbai. Present at the event were Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Punit Malhotra and Karan Johar

Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday at the trailer launch: Photo: Yogen Shah.

Now that the trailer of Student of The Year 2 has been released, excitement has already reached its peak amongst netizens for the film's release, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The trailer of the film was launched by Karan Johar, who championed this 'youngest franchise' as KJo calls Student of The Year 2.

Here are 5 interesting tidbits from Student of The Year 2 trailer:

Dialogues:

The trailer promises powerful dialogues mouthed by the male protagonist Tiger Shroff in the trailer.

- 'Kismat se zyada bharosa apni mehnat par kare' (Trust your hard work more than luck)

- 'Din tera tha, saal mera hoga' (The day was yours but the year will be mine)

Not just these, there are many amazing lines that one will get to see in the film.

Grandeur:

Well, a college like St. Teresa can only be imagined in a dream world. After all, who would want to bunk college, if he had to go to such a larger-than-life college? Tara Sutaria too agreed to it and when she was asked if she could relate to it, the debutant said that her college life was different and the grandeur, scale of this college is different.

Ananya Panday's presence and Tara Sutaria's look:

A scene in the trailer shows Ananya's character, Shreya painting Tiger Shroff's bicycle in pink to teach him a lesson by calling him 'Princess'. The scene definitely registered her presence and kudos to her expressions.

Debutant Tara Sutaria looks beautiful in her short dresses, straightened hair, which instantly reminds one of Rani Mukerji from Karan Johar's directorial film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

The antagonist:

Aditya Seal, who was seen in films like Purani Jeans, Tum Bin 2 and Namaste England, makes his presence felt opposite Tiger Shroff. The actor is seen punching Tiger and makes the audience hate his character throughout the trailer.

Complicated relationships:

There is a scene in the trailer, which shows both Tara and Ananya's character confessing their love to Tiger Shroff's character. This leaves him in a soup and holds on to Ananya's hand while Tara rests her head on Tiger's shoulder. This scene again reminisces of the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji's scene where SRK hugs Kajol and holds Rani's hands behind.



A still from YouTube

Not to forget, the action-packed sequences and Tiger Shroff's intense character, the film will surely be a delight and anticipated one amongst youngsters.

Helmed by Punit, Student of The Year 2 hits the marquee on May 10, 2019.

