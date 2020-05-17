Hrithik Roshan fasts for 23 hours, leaves celebrities in awe!

Ever since Hrithik Roshan has made his debut in Bollywood, 20 years and 4 months to be precise, he has been the idol of so many aspiring actors and people who believe in staying fit and healthy. It's not just his Greek God looks that make him irresistible and desirable across the world, it's also his commitment to his work that makes him what he's today.

A lot of perspiration and perseverance go behind that physique he has built in these many years. If we may add, it also takes a lot of sacrifices as well. And taking to his Instagram account recently, he shared with all his fans how he fasted for 23 hours to stay fit and healthy, leaving not just his followers but even the Bollywood celebrities in awe.

Have a look at the post right here:

Not surprisingly, the first one to comment was the actor who is his biggest fan and admirer and who recently worked with him in War. Yes, this is what Tiger Shroff wrote- "#shredded" (sic) followed by the fire emoji. Next was Shilpa Shetty, who wrote- "Wow! #Respect Hrithik Roshan What a #cleanse." (sic) Huma Qureshi wrote- "Woaaahhh ... Ramzan fasting of approx 14 hours is hectic.. this is next level." (sic)

Well, we are not surprised at all that he was able to pull this off!

