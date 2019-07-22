Hrithik Roshan feels similar emotional connect with Super 30 and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan said, "The success of Super 30 somehow takes me back to the time when Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai had released. The emotions are similar to what I had felt back then."

A still from the movie Super 30

Hrithik Roshan made his debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai which is considered as one of the best debuts in Bollywood. The actor with the success of Super 30 could relate to a similar phase of the debut with the emotions at their peak just like how he felt with his debut film.

Hrithik got nostalgic with the success of Super 30. Fans have loved the stellar performance as the Bihari teacher from Patna and the movie continues to roar big at the box office. Post its second weekend, Super 30 has entered the 100 crore club too.

The film has managed to rake in a total of Rs. 100.58 crore. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.

He noted that the film is performing well despite facing tough competition from local and Hollywood movies. According to Adarsh, the film's numbers saw a major growth on Saturday and Sunday.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society. It features Mrunal Thakur with an additional cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu who plays Pranav Kumar and Amit Srivastava, in other supporting roles.

The movie was released on July 12, globally and is witnessing a phenomenal growth at the box office with wide appreciation from all across.

