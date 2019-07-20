After Rajasthan and Bihar, Uttar Pradesh makes Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 tax-free

bollywood

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual, which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30

With all the appreciation that Hrithik Roshan's recent release, Super 30 is garnering- in the most recent development, the government of Uttar Pradesh after Bihar and Rajasthan has made the film tax-free. It's the content and the entertaining storyline that the 'story of the triumph of spirit' delivers, which led to this decision.

Due to the consistent efforts of Anand Kumar on whose life Super 30 is based, Anand shared the delightful news on his social media and posted, "Honourable Yogi Adityanath ji @CMOfficeUP many thanks from the core of my heart. I will always remember and so will the young generation the way you honoured us and made 'Super 30' film tax free in UP (sic)."

Honourable Yogi Adityanath ji @CMOfficeUP many thanks from the core of my heart. I will always remember and so will the young generation the way you honoured us and made ‘Super 30’ film tax free in UP.@iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30 pic.twitter.com/KuDLIwR7bM — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 20, 2019

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also issued a press release to share the news which states that all the departments and authorities have been intimated on the same tax-free Super 30 step. Definitely, this is great news for the entire nation as this step by the Uttar Pradesh Government would make the film more accessible to the people even in the distant towns of the country.

The movie has been performing extremely well, marking a collection that is eyeing 80 crores in just a week at the box office with a run of a phenomenal word of mouth, all across. The major highlight of the film is that it's winning both at the commercial and critical aspect of it. Film's growing upward graph of the box office numbers are proof of the high footfall in the theatres that people are loving it, and Super 30 wave is spreading far and wide making is a must-watch for one and all.

Super 30 has been in much news for its super realistic content as it's based on true life incidents. Hrithik Roshan shines as Anand Kumar, a Bihar based mathematician who trains underprivileged kids for IIT-JEE Mains, as he has comfortably gotten into the skin of the character and given an incredible performance. His soulful depiction of the mathematician has left an impressive mark as it is being deemed as one of the finest performances of his career setting a new benchmark.

The movie also features Mrunal Thakur with an additional cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Srivastava who have delivered stellar performances.

