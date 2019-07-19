Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's film crosses Rs 75 crore in a week

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan's film, Super 30 that released on July 12 is unstoppable at the box office. The film has gone on to earn Rs.75. 85 crore in seven days

Hrithik Roshan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/hrithikroshan

Hrithik Roshan's film, Super 30 released on July 12 and is continuing to splash its magic and charm on the audience. The film, based on Bihar mathematician, Anand Kumar opened to mixed reviews from both, the critics and the audience. However, Hrithik's film can be touted to be a winner with its record-smashing number of Rs.75 crore in a mere seven days.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh calls the film's box office progression a decent one. According to him, Hrithik Roshan's film has collected Rs.75.85 crore in one week. He wrote: "#Super30 is decent... Metros/urban centres are driving its biz... Mass circuits/single screens are weak... Week 2 crucial, since it faces #TheLionKing... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr, Thu 5.62 cr. Total: â¹ 75.85 cr. India biz (sic)"

#Super30 is decent... Metros/urban centres are driving its biz... Mass circuits/single screens are weak... Week 2 crucial, since it faces #TheLionKing... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr, Thu 5.62 cr. Total: â¹ 75.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2019

Super 30 earned Rs 11.83 crore on day one (Friday) at the box office, which was decent for an A-list actor's film. The film saw an upward trend on Saturday, collecting Rs 18.19 crore. Super 30 saw a further growth on Sunday, as the film collected Rs 20.74 crore, thus crossing the Rs 50 crore mark.

However, there was a degrowth in terms of collection on Monday, as it raked in only Rs 6.92 crore and earned similar amount on Tuesday and Wednesday, minting Rs 6.39 crore and Rs 6.16 crore respectively. Super 30 further saw a declining graph on Thursday and earned Rs 5.62 core. Thus, taking the film's seven days collection to Rs 75.85 crore.

The film has been made tax free in Bihar and Rajasthan. Anand Kumar has also requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make Suoer 30 tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about Super 30, the actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari maths teacher by hitting the right chords with a soulful and emotional message in each moment of the movie.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in strengthening the society and the pivotal role they play at the root level in shaping up an individual, which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society. The movie was released on 12 July globally and is witnessing a great growth at the box office with wide appreciation from all across.

