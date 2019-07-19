Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 made tax free in Rajasthan

bollywood

Calling the film an "inspiration" and an "excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that Hrithik Roshan-starrer will be made tax-free in the state

After Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' was made tax-free in Bihar, a similar decision was taken by the Rajasthan government on Thursday.

Calling the film an "inspiration" and an "excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state.

"We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan. #Super30," Gehlot tweeted.

We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan.#Super30 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019

The film, which released on July 12, chronicles the story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician, who embarks on a journey of teaching underprivileged children in his own institute after having taught rich children in a top coaching centre.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs. 70 crore mark at the domestic box office.

The millennial superstar has left no stone unturned to get the role of Anand Kumar right as he captured the soul of Anand’s character which is being hailed as the best ever performance witnessed. The actor reaches all limits from leaving his sophisticated lifestyle to capturing the minutest gestures and nuances.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society.

The movie was released on 12 July, globally and is witnessing a phenomenal growth at the box office with wide appreciation from all across.

