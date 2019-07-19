Hrithik Roshan reveals his best compliment for Super 30 came from Anand Kumar

bollywood

Being hailed for his performance in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan shared, "So recently, when he (Anand Kumar) was patched in with Nandish and me in a TV interview from Patna, he gave me some feedback and I screamed out of happiness."

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan has revealed that his best compliment came from the man himself and there couldn't be anything better! The actor loved that the appreciation had come from the real-life Anand Kumar whose life he has portrayed in Super 30, which has, in turn, got him praise and applause from across the world.

The star is overwhelmed with happiness after the response from the mathematician. Super 30 recently received appreciation from the Vice President of India. Talking about Super 30, the actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari maths teacher by hitting the right chords with a soulful and emotional message in each moment of the movie.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in strengthening the society and the pivotal role they play at the root level in shaping up an individual, which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society. The movie was released on 12 July globally and is witnessing a great growth at the box office with wide appreciation from all across.

