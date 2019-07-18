Super 30 Box Office: The Hrithik Roshan-starrer mints Rs 6.16 crore on day 6

bollywood

The Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 is having a decent run at the box office. The film, based on mathematics genius Anand Kumar, has collected a total of Rs 70.23 crore at the box office, and is steadily inching towards Rs 100 crore.

A still from Super 30

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the collections and tweeted: "#Super30 is maintaining well on weekdays... Faces #TheLionKing tomorrow and the #Hollywood biggie is expected to make a dent in its biz... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr. Total: Rs 70.23 cr. India biz."

Apparently, Mumbai and Delhi are two cities where the film is being received very well. Adarsh said, "Mumbai [Rs 21.50 cr] and DelhiUP [Rs 14.53 cr] are the key contributors to the biz of #Super30... Contribution from these two circuits [combined] is 48.70 per cent Note: Fri to Wed biz. India biz."

Fans of the actor have been going gaga over the movie and his performance in it. One of them said, "@iHrithik #super30 has many heart melting moments. The way your life gets transformed in the movie after losing your father really made me think, there were many talented people who couldn't persue their dreams or career..! Respect to those (sic)"

Another tweeted, "Seeing a film like #Super30 reaffirms your faith in cinema that empowers, inspires & heals - all at the same time. Thank you @teacheranand for being the man you are. Thank you @iHrithik and the entire team for pouring heart & soul into this film. Wow (sic)"

Super 30 is based on the real-life math genius, Anand Kumar, who every year coaches 30 underprivileged students for the IIT-JEE mains. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie released on July 12.

