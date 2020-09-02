Hrithik Roshan: Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood

The spirit of celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi lies in the fact that it brings everyone together. Hrithik Roshan is an avid believer in celebrating festivals with his full spirit. Even amidst this pandemic, the actor got Ganesha at home and celebrated him.

As Ganesha bids us adieu, Hrithik shares how this festival specially brought his childhood back and he believes that it's such festivals that bring friends and families together. Sharing a glimpse from this year's small celebration at home, Hrithik shared a sweet video on his social media and wrote, "Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood. Perhaps all our festivals are centered around making the child in us feel comforted , united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason . Atleast that’s what it always was about for me . More than religion , it was about love . Ganpati especially has to be my dearest of them all . Haha as a child I really felt that he listened to me. Still do . .#GanpatiBappaMorya. [sic]"

Have a look right here:

Hrithik was last seen in successful movies Super 30 and War. His movie Super 30 has been re-released in the US and Netherlands. We are excited to see what Hrithik's next announcement would be.

