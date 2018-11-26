Hrithik Roshan gets emotional; posts heartfelt note for 'closest friend' Sussanne Khan

bollywood

From dinner dates to vacationing with their kids Hridaan and Hrehaan, the estranged couple - Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan is giving major co-parenting goals.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who got divorced in 2014, are turning out to be a perfect example of an ex-couple who are nothing but amicable towards each other. From dinner dates to vacationing with their kids Hridaan and Hrehaan, the estranged couple is giving major co-parenting goals.

Last evening, Hrithik seemed to have got emotional. The actor penned a heartfelt note for his 'closest friend' Sussane on Sunday. Taking to his official Instagram handle, he shared a series of photos wherein Sussanne can be seen clicking pictures of him and his sons during holidays.



"Here is Sussanne, my closest friend (also my ex-wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys.

A moment in itself. It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas, it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided.

Here¿s to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home.

#beOpen #bebrave #artoflove #tolerance #courage #abundance #loveisgreaterthanfear #explorersforever #childrenarethefuture #harmony" the post read.

Sussane and Hrithik tied the knot in 2000 and were officially divorced in 2014. However, they have been spotted together regularly and have often been clicked spending time with their two sons. The duo are setting some goals out there!

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Super 30', a film based on the life of Anand Kumar, a mathematics genius who mentors 30 meritorious and talented candidates from economically backward sections each year for the entrance examination to qualify to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

