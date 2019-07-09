Hrithik Roshan is all smiles in the new poster of Super 30. Check out!

bollywood

The new poster from Super 30 tells us about the struggles of Anand Kumar's life which Hrithik Roshan pens down in his caption

Pic: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Hrithik Roshan with his upcoming movie has been giving us a sneak peek, every day and we can't wait for the release! On Tuesday, Hrithik stole our hearts by being all smiles in the new poster of the movie while traveling on top of a train while being immersed into his thoughts. The glimpse also tells us about the struggles of Anand Kumar’s life which Hrithik pens down in his caption.

The Koi Mil Gaya actor took to his social media and wrote, "Anand Kumar would travel every week for six hours by train with no money just to access the library at BHU into which he used to sneak in because outside students weren’t allowed. Only so he could access the foreign journals which they stocked... It is the sneaking into BHU bit that got me ð #Super30 #July12th".

Essaying the role of real-life teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has been receiving appreciation from all across for capturing the gestures with utmost perfection which even, Anand Kumar himself commended Hrithik for imbibing his soul in his character.

In a recent interview, Anand Kumar spoke about how Hrithik has done justice to his portrayal. Anand Kumar expresses, "From capturing the movements of my hands to the reflection of pain and struggle in his eyes, I was in awe after watching Hrithik in the trailer. I believe Hrithik has played me in the reel with utmost perfection and sincerity where he has imbibed my soul in his character. It felt like I was re-living my life on the screen".

A story of the triumph of the spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a teacher with a de-glam look which is winning appreciation from all across. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

Also Read: Super 30: Hrithik Roshan lends his voice for the new song Question mark

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates