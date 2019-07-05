Hrithik Roshan is in teaching mode, shares an interesting still from Super 30

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has yet again shared a new still where he is seen chalking out a mathematical diagram on the board.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Super 30 has been treating his fans with new sneak peeks. The actor has now dropped a new still from the film which looks exciting just like the other stills that were out earlier. Today, the Millennial Superstar has yet again shared a new still where he is seen chalking out a mathematical diagram on the board.

Sharing the newest still Hrithik Roshan seen in teaching mode is writing on the board. Sharing the still Hrithik Roshan writes, "Life lessons from Anand. It's all about hitting a moving target. Cause life is unpredictable"

Essaying the role of real-life teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has been receiving appreciation from all across for capturing the essence of the mathematical genius with utmost perfection, which even Anand Kumar himself commended Hrithik for.

Super 30, a story of the triumph of the spirit, Hrithik will be portraying the role of a mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents A Sajid Nadiadwala Film, A Phantom Production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. Super 30 is a Reliance Entertainment & PVR Pictures release.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan: Tiger can make me look like a piece of sh*t

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates