Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor reminisce about Fiza shoot as film turns 20

The Hrithik Roshan-Karisma Kapoor starrer Fiza released 20 years ago on this day, and the two stars took to social media to reminisce about shooting for the film. Karisma, who played the title role in the film, shared a few old pictures from the set on Instagram Stories and wrote: "Making movies. #Fiza."

For Hrithik, the film was his second release as a leading man after his blockbuster debut "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" earlier the same year. He shared Karisma's post, on Instagram Story and wrote: "20 years! wow."

Directed by Khalid Mohamed, "Fiza" also features Jaya Bachchan in the role of Hrithik and Karisma's on-screen mother. Manoj Bajpayee also played a pivotal role in the film.

