Hrithik Roshan on Sohum Shah: A boy from Sri Ganganagar has made us all proud

Hrithik Roshan

The trailer of Tumbbad has been grabbing eyeballs of B-town celebs and Hrithik Roshan is the latest addition to the list. Tumbbad which offers fantasy, action, frights, and scares has captivated Hrithik Roshan who is in awe of the film and especially Sohum Shah who has been worked on the film for 6 years.

Giving a shoutout by saying a must watch the film, the actor tweeted captioning, "A boy from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan has made us all proud by making a film like Tummbad. The trailer is spectacular. This one seems like a must watch. Sohum Shah is someone to watch out for".

A boy from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan has made us all proud by making a film like Tummbad. The trailer is spectacular. This one seems like a must watch. Sohum Shah is someone to watch out for. https://t.co/4gEV5laTrv — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 10, 2018

Earlier celebs like Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff have gone ahead to shower their love on Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad.

The trailer of the film has left the audience gripped as Tumbbad presents an interesting mixture of mythology, fantasy and thriller leaving everyone with a spine-chilling experience.

The much ambitious project has been roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai's presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October 2018.

