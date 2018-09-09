Here's what the makers of Tumbbad did to recreate the vintage era for the film

bollywood

Still from Tumbbad

Tumbbad being a period film, it is set against the backdrop of a pre Independence era of Konkan in Maharashtra. To maintain the authenticity, the makers recreated the whole set to match the timeline.

The makers of the film not only recreated a doppelganger set of an old Pune city, they also made sure to provide every detail to make the set cast a vintage spell. Going by the chronology of the movie, vehicles, clothes, and props were arranged and made. Sohum Shah who will be playing the protagonist in the film will be seen donning the typical attire worn by Konkanasth Brahmans in Maharashtra, grabbing the essence of the character.

Showcasing the interiors of Maharashtra in the medieval period, the teaser pleased the audience with an interesting mixture of mythology and horror leaving everyone with a spine-chilling experience. The trailer gives a glimpse of a roller coaster ride of fantasy, action, and terror.

Touted to be a visually stunning film, Tumbbad has been receiving accolades even before the release of the film. The much ambitious project has been a six long year roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai's presentation and a Little Town Films production in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October 2018.

