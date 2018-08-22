Are you ready for 'Tumbbad'?

bollywood

The teaser gives glimpses of fantasy, action, and fear and assures a rollercoaster ride which will question the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind

Pic Courtesy/youtube

After treating the audience with spooky posters in four different languages, the makers of 'Tumbbad' have finally unveiled the spine-tingling teaser. Released in three different languages, the teaser is an interesting mixture of mythology and promises a thrilling experience for the audience.

The teaser gives glimpses of fantasy, action, and fear and assures a rollercoaster ride which will question the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind.

Director Aanand L Rai took to Twitter to share the teaser, writing, "For Tumbad, you are ready or not! Tumbad is ready for you...". In conclusion, the teaser says, 'I am not scaring you, just making you ready for Tumbbad,' which has instilled curiosity in the masses who are waiting to watch the film on the big screens.

Touted to be a visually stunning film, 'Tumbbad' has been receiving accolades even before its release. The ambitious project has been a six-long-year journey for Sohum Shah, while Aanand L Rai describes the film as a genre-defining film.

It was the first ever Indian Film to open the prestigious Venice International Film Festival Critic's week in July, sweeping in major accolades from critics. 'Tumbbad' is set to release on October 12 in four languages- Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telegu.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever