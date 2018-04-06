Hrithik Roshan pens short stories, designs doodles to share life lessons with sons

Hrithik Roshan has devised a new way to impart life lessons to his boys - the doting father has been designing comic strips that narrate stories with important moral values



Hrithik Roshan with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Pic/Instagram

From teaching his sons how to rustle up a meal to taking them on vacations, it's no secret that Hrithik Roshan is a hands-on father to Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Recently, on Hrehaan's birthday, the actor shared a heartfelt poem to instill values of courage and fearlessness in him. Now, Roshan has devised a new way to impart life lessons to his boys - the doting father has been designing comic strips that narrate stories with important moral values.

"Hrithik believes in mental stimulation for his children, so he has been creating comic strips and penning stories for his kids. He wants to give out important lessons that will help them grow into compassionate human beings. The stories are told in the format of comic strips and Hrithik designs the doodles himself," says a source.

Hrithik Roshan considers the material deeply personal. "He spends time on these stories alone first. Once he has given form to the story by way of doodles, he shares them with his kids. He will never publish them as it's meant only for his two sons," adds the source. Roshan's spokesperson confirmed the story.

