Super 30's new song Paisa out: Hrithik Roshan's seen in a different shade

After the romantic number Jugraafiya hit the right chord, Hrithik Roshan is seen in the quirky number from Super 30 titled, Paisa.

The excitement reaches its peak level as Hrithik Roshan drops the new song Paisa from his upcoming film Super 30.

Check out the song right here:

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan took to his official social media handle and shared the picture where you can see the actor sharing eye contact with the dancer. Sharing the same Hrithik wrote, '#Paisa out today at 11 AM @VishalDadlani @AjayAtulOnline @OfficialAMITABH @PicturesPVR @ZeeMusicCompany @super30film', The quirky number 'Paisa' song will be out today at 11 am.'

Hrithik's commendable acting and impactful dialogue delivery in the movie's trailer along with the Bihari mien has been receiving praises from all across- a testimony to how Hrithik has captured the essence of the character flawlessly. Even Anand Kumar believes that Hrithik has imbibed his soul in his character where from his hand movements to the look in his eyes, the actor has captured it all with utmost perfection.

Through the journey of the movie, Super 30, it seems Hrithik and Anand Kumar' students have surely built a bond. From the alumni of Anand Kumar's coaching centre pouring in appreciation after the trailer release for Hrithik's promising portrayal to Hrithik personally wishing the students- the Superstar makes sure he is true to his character's soul.

A story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer, which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year".

The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik's de-glam look winning appreciation from all across.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

