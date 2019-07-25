Hrithik Roshan shares BTS of the journey of the real students of Super 30

bollywood

The video features the students talking about their journey and how they heard that these auditions were happening, but they never materialised for anyone until this time.

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has been making quite a wave in theatres across India. The actor has now shared the real story of the real students of Anand Kumar's Super 30. The video that Hrithik shared on social media is heartwarming, to say the least! The casting for the students of Super 30 was done in Bihar, where the film is based.

Picked from random parts of Bihar, the team of Super 30 organised various workshops to first collect a batch of potential students who were then filtered till they reached the batch of Super 30.

The video features the students talking about their journey and how they heard that these auditions were happening, but they never materialised for anyone until this time. It was a dream come true for many of them who were stepping out of Bihar for the first time and coming to Mumbai. Just like real-life genius mathematician Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, too, was quite close to the students.

The students also shared how motivating Hrithik Roshan was as he always made eye contact with them, which gave them courage. The students were trained and prepared for the shoot and most of them were facing the camera for the first time, which was quite exhilarating for them. Hrithik took to his social media and shared the video captioning it, "How beautiful are these souls"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) onJul 24, 2019 at 4:06am PDT

The students shared how they were nervous, excited, and most of all, geared up for playing their parts. They also shared how they had problems speaking English, and lacking the confidence to sit for an entrance exam and deal with the humiliating comparisons with kids from privileged backgrounds.

The video also has Mrunal Thakur, who is paired opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film, praising the kids for their confidence. The film has been running successfully at the box office not just across cities within India, but has also crossed boundaries and received love and appreciation overseas too. The numbers crossed a whopping 100 crore on day 12. The movie was released on July 12 globally and is witnessing a phenomenal growth at the box office with wide appreciation from all across.

Also read: Super 30 declared tax-free in Delhi; Hrithik Roshan thanks Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates