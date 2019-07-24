Super 30 declared tax-free in Delhi; Hrithik Roshan thanks Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

bollywood

Yet another feather added to Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, as it becomes tax-free in the capital state of Delhi as well.

Hrithik Roshan poses for photographs during the promotion of his film 'Super 30' at the 92.7 Big FM 'Come Together to Change Perspectives' event in Mumbai on July 19, 2019. Sujit Jaiswal / AFP

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 will be tax-free in the national capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the news on Twitter, "Delhi Govt will be giving tax-free status to the movie 'Super 30', so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi."

The movie has already secured the tax-free status in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Hrithik Roshan thanked Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, saying, "Thank you Shri Manish Sisodia ji for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builders team and announcing Super 30 tax - free in Delhi."

In another tweet, Sisodia said Anand Kumar visited a Delhi government school with him and has agreed to conduct one class every month for government school students of the city. "Am also happy to share that Anand Kumar has agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi Govt school students. This will be an online, virtual classroom for Class 11, 12 students of our schools," he said.

"Anand Kumar of #Super30 fame visited a #DelhiGovtSchool with me today. His work & personality r inspiration for all teachers across country, as children from humble backgrounds achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a guru (sic)," the deputy chief minister said in another tweet.

The film has received outstanding reviews from the audience. From Vice President of India to Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Super 30 has been hailed by several Indian politicians as a must watch!

Super 30 is based on the life of Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Shrivastava, Amit Sadh, Nandish Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie was released on July 12, and is still running successfully being a massive hit and has crossed the bracket of 100 crore club, garnering praise and love from all around the world.

