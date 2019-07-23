Super 30 fever grips the nation; fans hail Hrithik's stellar performance

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is currently riding high on the success of his film Super 30. The film, based on genius mathematician Anand Kumar who coaches 30 underprivileged students for IIT-JEE mains every year, has done great business at the box office. The film is running successfully not only in India but also worldwide.

Super 30 has recently crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the BO. Needless to say, fans are going crazy over Hrithik and are promoting the movie in different ways. Fans from smaller towns are coming ahead and celebrating the film as it goes ahead to achieve what it set out to do, which was to highlight the importance of education.

As seen across various media platforms, fans are holding cake cutting ceremonies, printing Super 30 posters on huge cakes, getting gigantic posters of Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar made and put up in small-town theatres. Fans are holding special screenings, groups of teachers are going to see the film together, and the audience all over is getting Super 30 t-shirts printed.

Education is important to one and all and not having access to it is a terrible thing where Super 30 emerges as a story of the triumph of the spirit. The movie has proved to be an inspiration and governments of the states of Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have announced it as a tax-free movie. Super 30 follows the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains a batch of 30 students, the 'Super 30', for the coveted Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) entrance exam every year.

The film has received outstanding reviews from the audience and the film's inspirational storyline has won the hearts of one and all around the country. From the Vice President of India to Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Super 30 has been hailed by several Indian politicians as a must-watch.

The movie also has a stellar cast namely, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Shrivastava, Amit Sadh, Nandish Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie was released on July 12, and is still running successfully, garnering praise and love from all around the nation.

